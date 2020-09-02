The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,584 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WU. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

WU stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

