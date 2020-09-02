Tether Market Capitalization Reaches $13.46 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Tether has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion and $48.70 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008632 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Iquant, MBAex and Upbit. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00131783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00215250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.70 or 0.01676752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00177386 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00170950 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 13,740,849,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,430,692,319 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MBAex, IDCM, ABCC, DragonEX, Sistemkoin, Upbit, Coinut, Kryptono, EXX, ChaoEX, FCoin, OOOBTC, Poloniex, Instant Bitex, CoinTiger, Huobi, BitMart, IDAX, BigONE, Trade By Trade, BtcTurk, Exmo, Liqui, HitBTC, TOPBTC, ZB.COM, Bibox, QBTC, CoinBene, Bit-Z, Kraken, Bitfinex, B2BX, Bittrex, BTC-Alpha, TDAX, Kucoin, UEX, Iquant, DigiFinex, OKEx, CoinEx, BitForex, C2CX, Cobinhood, Binance, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.