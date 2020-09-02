Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $383.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $398.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.93. Teleflex has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $405.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.74, for a total transaction of $74,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,710.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,231 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

