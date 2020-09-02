TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.8% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $1,017,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $98.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.38. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.78.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

