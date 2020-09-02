Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTM shares. UBS Group downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. CLSA downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Tata Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tata Motors by 137.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after buying an additional 1,592,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 60.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,252,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,195 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 5,330.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 975,187 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 47.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,367,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 766,775 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 62.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 450,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTM opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92. Tata Motors has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 48.89% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.