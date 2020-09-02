Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.27

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 409407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$0.95 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.99. The company has a market capitalization of $258.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.62.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$106.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Ltd will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

