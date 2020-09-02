Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.40

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.35, with a volume of 84618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

The company has a market cap of $124.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.03.

About Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL)

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers composite decking products, railings, and accessories; engineered wood products; laminate and vinyl floorings; insulation products; dimension lumber; moldings; panels, such as plywood, and oriented strand boards, and particleboards, as well as medium density fiber boards; polyethylene sheeting; and preserved wood.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Taiga Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiga Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.