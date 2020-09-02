SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Up 281.3% in August

SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 281.3% from the July 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28.

Get SWATCH GRP AG/ADR alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for SWATCH GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWATCH GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.