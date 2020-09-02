SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director John F. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $750,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $529,530.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,226.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,219 shares of company stock valued at $5,848,762. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.56.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $256.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

