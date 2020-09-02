Suretly Price Up 64.7% Over Last 7 Days (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 38.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Suretly token can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00005775 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. Suretly has a market capitalization of $157,940.64 and approximately $3,837.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Suretly has traded 64.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00042744 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $677.74 or 0.05836714 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00037059 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013877 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,535 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

