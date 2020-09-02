Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) PT Raised to $43.00

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 81.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.32 million.

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 7,229,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $174,454,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $53,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,644,473 shares of company stock valued at $327,473,609.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 143.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 83.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 233.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.