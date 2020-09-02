SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp (CVE:SUGR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 3339450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72.

About SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and production of cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.