Strikeforce Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Up 2,907.1% in August

Strikeforce Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SFOR) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 2,907.1% from the July 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SFOR opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Strikeforce Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.
Strikeforce Technologies Company Profile
