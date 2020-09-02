Strikeforce Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Up 2,907.1% in August

Strikeforce Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SFOR) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 2,907.1% from the July 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SFOR opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Strikeforce Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Strikeforce Technologies Company Profile

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc operates as a software development and services company in the United States and internationally. The company develops and licenses various identification protection software products to protect computer networks from unauthorized access, as well as to protect network owners and users from cyber security attacks and data breaches.

