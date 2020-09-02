Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,691 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Stifel Financial worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 55,026 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 315.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $69.10.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.50 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 12.16%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

