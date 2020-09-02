State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,590 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.13% of Toro worth $8,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTC. FMR LLC increased its position in Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Toro by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Toro by 1,687.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Toro by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Toro by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 9,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $628,961.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,007.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $130,802.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,242.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,884 over the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TTC opened at $77.62 on Wednesday. Toro Co has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.83.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $929.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.