State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 387,662 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 721,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,662 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 95,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $34,034.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

