State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 32,645 Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,645 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.26% of Spire worth $8,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SR. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,120,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Spire by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 547,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,774,000 after purchasing an additional 154,839 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spire by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 718,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after purchasing an additional 137,425 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,495,000 after purchasing an additional 109,608 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

SR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra dropped their price target on Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.03. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Spire Inc has a twelve month low of $56.86 and a twelve month high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.51 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

