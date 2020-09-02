State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,650 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,154 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of NetApp worth $9,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 34.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 48.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 9.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,809 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 42.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.16.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.68. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. NetApp’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

