State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 164,912 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 164,912 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Invesco were worth $9,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 468.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IVZ opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

