State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Sun Communities worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 13.9% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 31.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.20.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $149.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.62 and a 200 day moving average of $139.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. Sun Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

