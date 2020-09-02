State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 6,870 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Repligen were worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Repligen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 4,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $155.16 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $72.32 and a 12 month high of $159.97. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.09, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.10 and its 200 day moving average is $119.39.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $87.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total value of $768,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,177.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 18,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,154,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,450,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,800 shares of company stock worth $3,393,897 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

