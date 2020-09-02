State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 32,138 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 502.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,138 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Masimo were worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Masimo by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $323,582.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,260.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $293,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,335 shares of company stock worth $749,625 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.63.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $223.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.08. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $139.36 and a one year high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

