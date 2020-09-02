State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 25,875 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,875 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $10,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 275.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.26. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 37.28%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $352,539.00. Also, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 18,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $653,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,323,940 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.65.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

