State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,240 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $9,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 416.2% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AJG opened at $105.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total value of $267,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $696,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $188,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,030 shares of company stock worth $1,604,880. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.17.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

