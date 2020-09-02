State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $8.74 Million in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,737,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Jacobs Engineering as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on J shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $91.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.74. Jacobs Engineering has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

