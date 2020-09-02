State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.50% of Independent Bank Group worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 472.2% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 687,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after buying an additional 567,134 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at $12,524,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at $11,195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1,363.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after buying an additional 306,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 391,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 237,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Hovde Group raised Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Independent Bank Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $63.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.99.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $153.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

