State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 34.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth approximately $960,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.93. Science Applications International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,880.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

