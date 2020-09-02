State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.60% of MaxLinear worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 22.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,201,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,702,000 after purchasing an additional 946,901 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth about $7,751,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth about $4,171,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $3,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $744,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,164.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MXL opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.28, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.29 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 18.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

MXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

