State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,033,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $10,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,939.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 112,864 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 207,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 65,695 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 24,151 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 118,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 45,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 827.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,480,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Argus cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -473.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

