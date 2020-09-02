State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $9.80 Million Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Watsco were worth $9,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSO. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $26,865,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 99.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.83.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $247.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.77 and its 200-day moving average is $181.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. Watsco Inc has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $248.83.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

