State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $9.66 Million Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.23% of Exponent worth $9,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Exponent by 1,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Exponent by 41.7% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exponent during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 51.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Exponent by 1,927.7% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $84.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average of $75.12. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 0.19.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Exponent had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $87.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.11 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 49.67%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,352 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $639,345.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,509,992.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 20,460 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $1,683,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,870 shares of company stock valued at $6,550,454. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.