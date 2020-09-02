State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $9.43 Million Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.56% of American Assets Trust worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 23.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.06 per share, with a total value of $250,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAT. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.88.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.24). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

