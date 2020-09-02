State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $9.25 Million Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,456,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,331,000 after acquiring an additional 427,442 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,164,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,783 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,121,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,153 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,974,000 after acquiring an additional 48,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,719,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after acquiring an additional 312,452 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $100.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $113,987.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,819.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 39,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,145,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,223. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. TheStreet upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.