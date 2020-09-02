State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $8.42 Million Stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,980 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Vistra Energy worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vistra Energy by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vistra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vistra Energy by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra Energy by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $411,199.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Energy stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on VST shares. ValuEngine lowered Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

