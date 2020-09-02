State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,540 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Godaddy by 53.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Godaddy by 466.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Godaddy by 48.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Godaddy by 56.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevard LLC bought a new stake in Godaddy in the second quarter worth $242,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $3,090,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,671.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $53,151.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,547.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,415 shares of company stock valued at $5,392,466. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GDDY opened at $84.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.87. Godaddy Inc has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $89.00.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a positive return on equity of 50.04% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

