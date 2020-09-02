State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 58,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,543.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $18.17.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $32.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RLJ shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

