State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 5,470 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Leidos worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,887,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,617,000 after purchasing an additional 470,766 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 75.3% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 780,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,559,000 after buying an additional 335,288 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $20,411,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,351,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $857,052,000 after buying an additional 203,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 738.1% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 189,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after buying an additional 167,093 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

NYSE LDOS opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

