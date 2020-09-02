State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.13% of Lincoln National worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,519,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after buying an additional 270,145 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,788,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,160,000 after buying an additional 156,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,222,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,668,000 after buying an additional 71,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,366,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,948,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after buying an additional 607,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 2.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.73.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

