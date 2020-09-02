State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Healthpeak Properties worth $9,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 349,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 35,523 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 387,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 52,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 26,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PEAK opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.25 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEAK. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

