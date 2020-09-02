Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Position Lowered by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,946 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 157.7% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 427.5% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 426.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.78 and a beta of 1.31. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

