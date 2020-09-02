South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

South Jersey Industries has increased its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of SJI stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $33.45.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $259.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.19 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.