SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) traded up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.12. 1,874,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,513,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.09.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jordan M. Katzman purchased 663,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $5,338,196.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,014,260 shares of company stock valued at $16,219,906 over the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,249,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,273,000 after purchasing an additional 422,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,895,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,197 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth $10,666,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth $14,709,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 10,028.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,838,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,995 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

