Slack (NYSE:WORK) Director Sells $80,000.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) Director Graham Smith sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Graham Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Graham Smith sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $88,140.00.

WORK opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04. Slack has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.99 and a beta of -0.21.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WORK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Slack in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Slack to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Slack has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Slack by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Slack by 284.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

