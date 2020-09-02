Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Stock Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,167,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 269,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.01% of Skechers USA worth $99,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 181,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.12. Skechers USA Inc has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. Skechers USA had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $729.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. Analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.68.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.