Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMPL. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 30.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 325,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

