Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.08

Shares of Silver Spruce Resources Inc (CVE:SSE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 331100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 568.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile (CVE:SSE)

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and other base and precious minerals, as well as rare earth elements. It holds 100% in the Pino de Plata project covering an area of 397 hectare in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spruce Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spruce Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.