Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives $52.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

SIMO stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average of $42.12.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,245 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

