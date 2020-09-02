Short Interest in Respirerx Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Rises By 1,682.7%

Respirerx Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:RSPI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 196,100 shares, a growth of 1,682.7% from the July 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,365,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RSPI stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Respirerx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Respirerx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RSPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of respiratory disorders. The company has two drug platforms comprising ampakines that act to enhance the actions of the excitatory neurotransmitter glutamate at AMPA glutamate receptors; and cannabinoids, primarily dronabinol, a synthetic derivative for use in refractory chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS.

