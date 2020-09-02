Short Interest in Orezone Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Increases By 426.7%

Orezone Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 426.7% from the July 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ORZCF stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Orezone Gold has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.

Separately, CIBC assumed coverage on Orezone Gold in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. Its flagship property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

