Short Interest in Minerco Inc (OTCMKTS:MINE) Increases By 313.3%

Minerco Inc (OTCMKTS:MINE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 313.3% from the July 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,666,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MINE opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Minerco has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Minerco Company Profile

Minerco, Inc, through its subsidiary, Athena Brands, Inc, develops, produces, markets, and distributes a portfolio of specialty beverages in the United States. It offers VitaminFIZZ, a vitamin enhanced lightly sparkling water in lemon-lime, mango-orange, strawberry-watermelon, black raspberry, strawberry lemonade, and coconut-pineapple flavors; and VitaminCreamer, a vitamin fortified creamer, as well as coffee, French vanilla, hazelnut, and mocha under the COFFEE BOOST brand.

